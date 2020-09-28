Mary Eugenia (Munoz) Juarez

She was born June 19, 1944 in San Marcos Texas to Juliana & Ascencion Juarez but legally celebrated her birthday on July 19, 1944. Her family settled in Illinois in 1960 after traveling as migrant workers. She then married in 1965 to Juan Munoz Jr and had 6 children.

She worked at Parks Elementary school for many years as a “lunch lady”. Once her children were no longer at the school, she went to work at R.O.W. windows in Rockdale with her sisters.

She stayed true to her Texas roots and was a “Tejana” at heart. She enjoyed the company of her friends and family with music and drinks. She was not only a mother to her children but also to their friends as well. She was an avid bingo player and enjoyed going to the casinos with her sisters. Her greatest joy in life was her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her 6 children, Juan (Jackie), Debbie (Rick Galvan), Barbara, Chrissy, Sandra “Chach”, and Erica Munoz. Her honorary daughter Anna (Carlos) Villalobos. Her 15 grandchildren, Matthew (Yolanda), Emanuel (Katie), Mike (Kristin), Ray “Lalo” (Ana), Paul (Esmeralda), Bianca, Bo (Brittney), Megan, Teresa, Frank, Nico, Jaelyn, Gianna, Carlos, David, and 22 Great-grandchildren. Her sisters Frances Juarez, Victoria (Bud) Sowards, Gloria (Ysidro) Garcia, and her brother Morris Juarez.

Special to her heart: Gina Jones, Armando Flores, and Carlos Carreno.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Juliana & Ascencion Juarez. Her ex-husband Juan Munoz Jr. Her siblings, Manuel (Mary), Aurelio, Mateo, Juanita “Terri” (Juan) Ortiz, Robert, and Annie Juarez.

The family will receive relatives and friends for a visitation on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Tezak Funeral Home, 1211 Plainfield Road in Joliet. A celebration of Mary’s life will continue on Thursday, October 1, 2020 with closing prayers in the funeral home chapel beginning at 10:15 a.m. and then processing to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m.

Per Mary’s wishes, cremation rites will be accorded following services.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks and social distancing practices are required inside the funeral home and a capacity of 50 guests will be allowed in at a time. Guests are encouraged to visit, but be brief in their stay to allow for more attendees. At church a total of 130 guests will be allowed to attend the mass.