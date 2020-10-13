Our Beloved Mary Ines Romero was called home this Sunday Oct. 11, 2020. Mary "Gil" Villegas Romero was born in Fentress, Texas on April 20, 1928.

She is preceded in death by brothers and sisters, by her son Rito Sr, husband Louis, daughter Sylvia, and son Pablo.

She is survived by her sister Irene Silva, grandchildren Rito Romero Jr and wife Melissa Romero, Terri, Melinda, Michael Mendoza, and Brandy Flores and husband Jeffrey Flores and her great-grandchildren Alex, Fred, Brittany, Matthew, Jordan, Chloe, Sierra, Dayla, Dylan, Elias, Brandon, Jadyn, and Lauren.

The family would like to express gratitude and appreciation to Linda Romero, Basilio Mendoza, and Cynthia Romero for all the love and support they have contributed over the years to the family, and to Mary’s numerous nieces, nephew, and cousins who all remained very involved with Mary throughout her life.

Serving as pallbearers will be grandsons and nephews.

Services will be provided by Pennington Funeral Home in San Marcos. Family viewing will be Thursday, Oct 15 with the private family viewing starting at 4pm and public viewing starting at 5pm. Rosary is scheduled to start at 7pm at Pennington with services to continue Friday, October 16 at St. John Catholic Church for 10am Mass before procession to San Juan Cemetery in Prairie Lea, Texas.

Arrangements in care of Pennington Funeral Home, 323 N. Comanche St., San Marcos, Texas, 512-353-4311 – www.penningtonfuneralhome.com