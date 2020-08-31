Mildred B. Scott

On Friday, August 28, 2020, Mildred Bates Scott, loving wife and mother, went to be with her Lord and Savior after a short illness.

Born on February 4, 1935 in Pass Christian, Miss. to a large close-knit family, Mildred found her way to San Marcos, Texas post WWII with her sister Mavis Atwell. Not long after her arrival, she found a job at Williams Drug, where she met her future husband Malcolm. They married on Christmas Eve of 1951 and their 64-year journey together began. After a short period of time living in Austin while Malcolm finished pharmacy school, they returned to San Marcos where they would live, raise their children Linda, Ray and David, and become an integral part of the growing San Marcos community.

Mildred loved many things—faith, family, and friends—but especially her grandkids and great grandkids. Her “gift of gab” was an endearing quality loved by her family, many dear friends, and all who knew her.

She leaves behind a legacy of joy, smiles, and laughter. Mildred is survived by her sons M. Ray Scott, Jr., DDS and wife Kathy and David Scott, JD, wife Martha. Grandchildren Shanna Blair-husband Ryan, Kristen Richter-husband Danny, Caroline Scott and Bryson Scott. Great grandchildren Callan, Reese, Bailey, and Cade- along with numerous nephews, and nieces. She was preceded in death by her husband Malcolm and daughter Linda. Funeral services were held at Thomason Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 1 at 10 a.m., followed by interment at San Marcos City Cemetery. For more information and to sign the online registry, please visit thomasonfuneralhome.com.