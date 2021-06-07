Mitchell B. Chamlin

Mitch Chamlin, formerly of San Marcos passed away June 3, 2021 in Toledo, Ohio.

Mitch graduated from Forest Hills High School in Queens New York and earned a PhD in Sociology from SUNY at Albany. He was a Professor of Criminal Justice at Texas State University. Mitch authored various research articles addressing the relationship of social structure to crime rates. Mitch also enjoyed teaching and mentoring students. A virtual memorial service is planned Wednesday for friends and family. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Scleroderma Research Foundation Texas State University Kevin Shimek Criminal Justice Scholarship.