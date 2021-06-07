Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
As a public service, public health stories are free to Central Texans during the coronavirus crisis. Please support our local journalists by subscribing today. Call 512-392-2458.

Interested in submitting an obituary? Learn how to do so by clicking here.

Article Image Alt Text

Mitchell B. Chamlin

Mitchell B. Chamlin

Mon, 06/07/2021 - 6:41pm
Nov. 27, 1954 - June 3, 2021
Monday, June 7, 2021

Mitch Chamlin, formerly of San Marcos passed away June 3, 2021 in Toledo, Ohio.

Mitch graduated from Forest Hills High School in Queens New York and earned a PhD in Sociology from SUNY at Albany. He was a Professor of Criminal Justice at Texas State University. Mitch authored various research articles addressing the relationship of social structure to crime rates.  Mitch also enjoyed teaching and mentoring students. A virtual memorial service is planned Wednesday for friends and family. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Scleroderma Research Foundation Texas State University Kevin Shimek Criminal Justice Scholarship.

 

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the San Marcos Record for the complete story.

San Marcos Record

(512) 392-2458
P.O. Box 1109, San Marcos, TX 78666

San Marcos Daily Record Copyright © 2021