Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
As a public service, public health stories are free to Central Texans during the coronavirus crisis. Please support our local journalists by subscribing today. Call 512-392-2458.

Interested in submitting an obituary? Learn how to do so by clicking here.

Pablo Contreras Deleon

Mon, 03/01/2021 - 5:54pm
Monday, March 1, 2021

Pablo Contreras Deleon, 90yrs., resident of San Marcos, Texas, passed away February 18, 2021 in San Marcos, Tx.

DUE TO COVID-19 ... CERTAIN RULES STILL APPLY … (MASK & GLOVES WILL BE ENFORCED!!) Visitation will begin at 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Monday, March 1, 2021 with Recitation of Holy Rosary held at 7:00 p.m., at the Los Angeles Funeral Home, 300 Cheatham St., San Marcos, Texas. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church … 624 E. Hopkins. … San Marcos, TX. . Interment will follow at San Juan Cemetery in Reedville, Texas.

Please visit www.losangelesfh.com to offer condolences and to send flowers

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the San Marcos Record for the complete story.

San Marcos Record

(512) 392-2458
P.O. Box 1109, San Marcos, TX 78666

San Marcos Daily Record Copyright © 2021