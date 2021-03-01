Pablo Contreras Deleon, 90yrs., resident of San Marcos, Texas, passed away February 18, 2021 in San Marcos, Tx.

DUE TO COVID-19 ... CERTAIN RULES STILL APPLY … (MASK & GLOVES WILL BE ENFORCED!!) Visitation will begin at 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Monday, March 1, 2021 with Recitation of Holy Rosary held at 7:00 p.m., at the Los Angeles Funeral Home, 300 Cheatham St., San Marcos, Texas. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church … 624 E. Hopkins. … San Marcos, TX. . Interment will follow at San Juan Cemetery in Reedville, Texas.

