Pamela Storey Settemeyer of San Antonio passed away suddenly at the age of 73 on April 22, 2021. Pam was born in Alice, Texas on August 23, 1947 to Robert and Clara Storey. While she was in elementary school the family moved to San Marcos. She graduated from San Marcos High School and Southwest Texas State University. She was a devoted educator for 33 years. After retirement she became active and held numerous officer positions in her college sorority alumni chapter of Alpha Xi Delta, the Daughters of the Republic of Texas and the Randolph Area Retired Educators. She is survived by her husband of 52 years Perry, son Scott and his wife Angie of Round Rock, sister Sharon Lippke and her husband Larry of College Station, brother Bob and his wife Debra of Austin, and numerous nephews, nieces and cousins. Her wishes were to be cremated. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers her desire is for memorial contributions be made to The Settlement Home, 1600 Peyton Gin Rd, Austin Tx 78758 or the Cherokee Home For Children, 13355 TX-16, Cherokee, TX 76832 as her passion has always been children.