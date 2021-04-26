Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
As a public service, public health stories are free to Central Texans during the coronavirus crisis. Please support our local journalists by subscribing today. Call 512-392-2458.

Interested in submitting an obituary? Learn how to do so by clicking here.

Article Image Alt Text

Pamela Storey Settemeyer

Pamela Storey Settemeyer

Mon, 04/26/2021 - 7:04pm
Monday, April 26, 2021

Pamela Storey Settemeyer of San Antonio passed away suddenly at the age of 73 on April 22, 2021. Pam was born in Alice, Texas on August 23, 1947 to Robert and Clara Storey.  While she was in elementary school the family moved to San Marcos.  She graduated from San Marcos High School and Southwest Texas State University.  She was a devoted educator for 33 years.  After retirement she became active and held numerous officer positions in her college sorority alumni chapter of Alpha Xi Delta, the Daughters of the Republic of Texas and the Randolph Area Retired Educators.  She is survived by her husband of 52 years Perry, son Scott and his wife Angie of Round Rock, sister Sharon Lippke and her husband Larry of College Station, brother Bob and his wife Debra of Austin, and numerous nephews, nieces and cousins. Her wishes were to be cremated.  A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers her desire is for memorial contributions be made to The Settlement Home, 1600 Peyton Gin Rd, Austin Tx 78758 or the Cherokee Home For Children, 13355 TX-16, Cherokee, TX 76832 as her passion has always been children.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the San Marcos Record for the complete story.

San Marcos Record

(512) 392-2458
P.O. Box 1109, San Marcos, TX 78666

San Marcos Daily Record Copyright © 2021