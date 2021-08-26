Our beloved mother Pat Golson had an amazing welcome into heaven on August 25, 2021. There to greet her was the love of her life, her husband Elston Golson. Pat was born on May 20, 1925 in Santa Barbara, California.

After the death of her mother at age 7, Pat lived with her father and brothers. She did well in school and then met her future husband on a blind date. She had asked to meet a tall, dark, and handsome Marine, and boy did she find one! They were married, and while Elston served his country in the Marines, Pat served her country as a Rosie the Riveter at Douglas Aircraft.

Her many jobs included 35 years at Gary Job Corps. She loved to read and was very involved with her church, First Baptist Church. Her favorite pastime was spending time with her family and especially doting on her grandkids. She spent her life supporting her husband of 68 years.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Mary Sikora, her husband Elston Golson, and her brothers Hank and George Sikora.

She is survived by daughters Judy Williams, Mary McBeth (Randy), Debra Mercer (Joe), grandchildren Tad Overstreet, Macy Ryan, Ryan McBeth, Joseph Mercer, Julie Mercer, Katie Smith, David Mercer, and 10 great grandchildren.

Pat was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and friend and always made her family feel loved and accepted. Her grandchildren were so blessed to have such a special grandma who was a huge part of their lives. She will be greatly missed but will live on forever in our hearts.

Her family will have a private, graveside service at Memory Lawn in Martindale on Saturday, August 28.

Donations may be made in her name to First Baptist Church San Marcos or your favorite charity.

