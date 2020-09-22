Patrick John McKeever, 76 (b. January 2, 1943), of San Marcos, Texas passed away on September 13, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife Francoise Samanie McKeever; daughter Lauren Alexandra McKeever Nesbitt; son Raymond Decoux McKeever; son-in-law Kenneth Nesbitt; daughter-in-law Anna Wilson; and grandchildren (Alexander, Arabel, Jackson, Eden) and preceded in death by grandson Sterling Nesbitt.

Patrick was a graduate of the Methodist Children’s Home in Waco, Texas and Waco High School, class fwof 1963. At age 3 years, he was taken in by the Methodist Home where he has been recognized as an Outstanding Alumnus. He loved to regale people with tales of how he ran away...not really wanting to leave permanently...but for the mere adventure of it all.

Patrick lived life to the fullest...a life well spent. His larger than life personality endeared him to those fortunate enough to know him. He was a life-long learner, approaching every life event or hobby with infectious passion. He was a self-taught magician. He learned deep sea diving from reading the Navy Handbook on diving, and became one of the elite deep sea divers in the world. He was a sculptor, a paratrooper, a hospital orderly, an oil field roustabout, rodeo bull and bronco rider and more.

Patrick loved his family and extended family from the Methodist Home. His presence was a “must” at each Easter Homecoming celebration. His passing leaves a hole where once his presence filled the room. We will miss him dearly.

Plans for a Memorial Service are pending. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a memorial donation to the Methodist Children’s Home, 1111 Herring Ave., Waco, Texas 76708.