Paula Castillo

Mrs. Paula Silva Castillo, resident of Staples, Texas, was released from her earthly bonds, and received in the hands of our Heavenly Father on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at the age of 73.

Born on September 9, 1947 in Fentress, Texas, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend, she is preceded in death by her parents Ben and Nicolasa Silva, brother Ben Silva Jr., sister Bertha Villanueva, brother Selso Silva, brother Arnulfo Silva, and nephew Oscar Silva.

May she fly with her wings spread out and embrace the Lord. An angel she will be and a guardian looking after us. May she be in peace and journey to heaven.

She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Jimmy O. Castillo of Beeville, Texas; son Daniel J. Castillo and wife Amy J. Castillo of Rio Grande City, Texas; grandson Nicholas J. Castillo; and three brothers and one sister.

Visitation will take place on Friday, May 14 from 2 to 5 p.m. at Thomason Funeral Home in San Marcos, Texas. A recitation of the holy rosary will take place on Friday, May 14 at 7 p.m. at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in San Marcos. Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, May 15 at 10 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Martindale.

Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home. For more information and to sign the online registry, please visit thomasonfuneralhome.com.