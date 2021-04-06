Beloved husband and father, Pedro H. Rodriguez "Pete", passed away on April 2, 2021 at the age of 72. He was quiet man of few words who chose to lead with his actions instead to let us know he loved us.

Pedro went to school in Kyle, TX. where he met Maria Gamez, who would become his high school sweetheart. They were married on December 5, 1969. They were married for 51 years and had 1 son, Javier.

He was a truck driver for Lone Star Meats in Austin for 31 years. He retired from there in 2019 at the age of 70. One of his earliest hobbies was photography. He also enjoyed watching Western movies and listening to Conjunto music.

Even though we will miss him terribly, we choose not to mourn his passing. Instead, we are celebrating his life and reminiscing about the memories and laughter we shared with him.

Pedro was preceeded in death by his Father Raul T. Rodriguez Sr., Mother Augustina Rodriguez, Brother Juan Rodriguez, and Sister Anita Balles.

He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Maria G. Rodriguez and his son Javier (Maribel).

Pedro is also survived by his brothers Arnulfo Rodriguez (Angie), Isabel Rodriguez (Marisela), Raul Rodriguez (Diana), Tereso Rodriguez (Mona) and Brother-In-Law Lupe Balles.

He is also survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He is also survived by the many friends he made throughout the years as well as his loyal Dog and companion Zeus "Poochy". Pedro was loved by all and will be dearly missed.

We would like to thank the staff at Ascension Seton Hospital in Kyle for the care and attention they showed our husband and father. We would to specifically thank the 2nd floor I.C.U nurses, the 5th floor nurses and the hospice care team."

Visitation will be Thursday, April 8th, 5-8 p.m. with Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7 p.m. at Pennington Funeral Home in San Marcos. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, April 9th, 10 a.m. at San Miguel Catholic Church, 80 S. Old Spanish Trail, Uhland, Texas. Burial will follow at San Miguel Cemetery in Uhland.

Arrangements in care of Pennington Funeral Home, 323 N. Comanche, San Marcos, Texas 78666. 512-353-4311 ~ www.penningtonfuneralhome.com