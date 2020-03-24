Petra "Nanita" Ramirez, 75, resident of Kyle, Texas, passed away March 21, 2020 in Kyle, TX.

Private visitation Only, Tuesday, March 24, 2020 with Recitation of Holy Rosary held at 7 p.m., Los Angeles Funeral Home, 300 Cheatham St., San Marcos, Texas. Family will celebrate Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 80 S. Old Spanish Trail, Uhland, Texas. Rev. Father Rafael Padilla will officiate. Interment will follow at Kyle Cemetery, in Kyle, Texas.

Arrangements entrusted to the Villasenor Family, Los Angeles Funeral Home, 300 Cheatham St. San Marcos, TX. 512-392-3676

