Priscella Jean Hayes Becker

Tue, 01/05/2021 - 7:11pm
August 2, 1942 - January 1, 2021
Tuesday, January 5, 2021

Priscella Jean Hayes Becker born August 2, 1943 changed her permanent residence to heaven on January 1, 2021 where she joined her parents, brother and many dear loved friends. 

 She left behind her husband Gary Becker, who went above and beyond loving and taking care of her. Children Chuck Rigdon, Chelly Cole, Tami Becker, Lance and Sarah Becker. She was a Granny aka "GG" to Kaleigh Rigdon, Kyle and Hayley Rigdon, Keenan and Bethany Rigdon, Hunter and Kendall Cole, Hailey Cole and Tyler Haecker, Kenley Becker, Cade Becker, Hansen Cole, Kyle Becker. Three great grandchildren Olivia Rigdon, Price Rigdon, and Paisley Rigdon. 

 She loved her church family Tree of Life where she spent a lot of time volunteering. A Celebration of Life will be held at Tree of Life Thursday, January 7, 2021 @ 3:00 Donations in her honor can be made to Tree of Life Missions.

 Arrangements in care of Pennington Funeral Home, 323 N. Comanche St., San Marcos, Texas 78666.  512-353-4311 ~ www.penningtonfuneralhome.com 

