Rafael Rodriguez passed away on Friday, January 15, 2021, at the age of 73. He was born in El Salvador on August 7, 1947, to Doroteo Gomez and Teresa Rodriguez.

He was employed for 12 years at Gary Job Corp in San Marcos, Texas.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and is survived by his brother Ricardo Rodriguez, sisters Ana Perez, Christina Rodriguez, Delmy Rodriguez, Sonia Rodriguez, and Ana Ochoa, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive visitors on Wednesday, January 20th, 5-9 p.m. at Pennington Funeral Home. Graveside Services are Thursday, January 21st, 2 p.m. at Memory Lawn Memorial Park 19106 San Marcos Hwy, Martindale, Texas.

Arrangements in care of Pennington Funeral Home, 323 N. Comanche, San Marcos, Texas 78666. 512-353-4311 ~ www.penningtonfuneralhome.com