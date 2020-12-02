Ray Stewart Harper, 73, passed away Friday, November 27, 2020. Ray was born July 24, 1047, to Arthur A. Harper, Jr. and Geraldine Plant Harper. He attended school in Martindale, TX, then transferred to San Marcos schools. He graduated from SMHS in 1965. He enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1967, including serving one year in the Aleutian Islands. He married Mary Beth Harper in July 1970. They recently celebrated their 50th anniversary.

Following his military discharge, Ray owned an Exxon service station in San Marcos. This was when the attendant would put gas in your car, check the oil, and clean the windshield. In addition, he farmed and ranched near Martindale.

Ray’s interests included tinkering with old trucks, tractors, and airplanes. As a kid Ray and Dudley won many trophies for Go-Kart races. Later, Ray participated in tractor pulls around Central Texas. Ray took pilot lessons, earning several certifications including aircraft maintenance. He joined the CAF and flew in many Air shows around the country. Ray completely restored a Cessna 182 in which he and Mary Beth enjoyed many flying vacations around the US.

Ray was preceded in death by his parents Arthur and Jerrie Harper, his brother Dudley Harper, and grandparents Arthur Harper, Sr., Vivian Harper, Faye Parkins, and Albert Plant. He is survived by his wife Mary Beth Harper, sons Donald Harper of San Marcos and Douglas Harper of Austin, granddaughter Ayla Harper of Cleveland, TN. Other survivors include his niece Jaime Lynn Harper, sister-in-law Margaret Wilkinson, brother-in-law Herb Nance (Linda), and many Harper cousins.

Visitation is Friday, December 4th at 1pm at Memory Lawn Memorial Park in Martindale, TX with graveside services to follow at 2pm.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Martindale Community Library, P.O. Box 255, Martindale, TX 78655, or to your local animal shelter.

Arrangements in care of Pennington Funeral Home, 323 N. Comanche, San Marcos, TX 512-353-4311 penningtonfuneralhome.com.