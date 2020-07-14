Rebecca Lee Garza

January 23, 1970 - July 6, 2020

Rebecca (Becky) Lee Garza has been called Home by our Lord Jesus Christ. She was 50 years young born to Guadalupe and Elizabeth Garza on January 23, 1970, in Beeville, Texas.

She was a devoted mother, daughter, auntie, sister and friend to many. Her laughter, kind heart, and generosity will be greatly missed by everyone. She grew up in South Texas (Skidmore-Tynan), then moved to the Austin area (Leander). After high school, she started her adult life raising 2 children and later attended Austin Community College. Her first career was as a medical assistant under two podiatrists. She then moved on to manage some of the largest Austin Commercial Construction Projects including the famous Riverbend Church of Capital Texas Hwy. She ultimately decided to return to the orthopedic medical industry and became a dedicated highly skilled lab technician producing custom orthotics for those in need. Now the Angels that have gone before us have taken her to live in Eternity with Our Lord. There will be a void that will never be filled for many.

She is preceded in death by her father Guadalupe M. Garza, her grandson Ian Michael Garza and her brother-in-law Angelo Louis Ramos Jr.

She is survived by her mother Elizabeth Garza (Elly), her daughter Stephany Hedgpath(Maya), son Michael Anthony Garza, Jr. (Mikey), 3 grandchildren Aileen, Castiel, and Julian, 3 siblings Roseanne (Garner) Geisler, Deborah A. Ramos (Scott Balmos) and Charles B. Garza, 3 Nieces Geneva, Alexa and Briana, 5 nephews Wally, Jacob, Grant, Preston and Jaden. One great-niece and eight great-nephews. In addition, her long-time best friend and companion, Jeff Novasad.

Visitation will be held Thursday, July 16, 2-8 p.m., with Recitation of Holy Rosary at7 p.m., at Pennington Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, July 17, 1 p.m. at St. John Catholic Church in San Marcos, Texas. Memorial Celebration will take place immediately following burial ceremony at the “G” Ranch, 500 Harris Hill Road, San Marcos, Texas 78666.

Serving as pallbearers will be Dennis Fletcher, Garner Geisler, Jon Acosta, Wally Garza, Jacob Samarripa, Alexa Ramos, Preston Ramos and Willem Acosta.

Arrangements in care of Pennington Funeral Home, 323 N. Comanche St., San Marcos, Texas. 512-353-4311 - www.penningtonfuneralhome.com.