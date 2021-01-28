Rhonda Elizabeth Ellis, 76, of San Marcos, Texas went to be with the Lord on January 21, 2021. Rhonda was born in Birmingham, Alabama on March 3, 1944.

Rhonda graduated from Jeff Davis High School in Houston, Texas. She was captain of the Drum and Bugle of Carlton Cadettes and received the outstanding Business Student Award.

Rhonda moved to San Marcos in 1972 and owned Ellis Motor Company until 1984. She started Network Business Service, Inc. as an accountant serving over 50 small businesses and non-profits. After retirement, she continued as a full-time prayer warrior. Her favorite roles in life were Mother and Gammo.

Some of Rhonda’s passions included playing tennis at Quail Creek Country Club. She enjoyed playing bridge for almost 50 years. She was a member of several churches but enjoyed praising the Lord at Sozo Church. She was on the board at the Pregnancy Center called TruChoice.

Her most prized possessions were with her two daughters, Tonya and Debbie, and her grandchildren, Danielle, Chase, Holly and Heidi.

A funeral service for Rhonda will be held on Sunday, January 31, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Brookside Funeral Home, 13747 Eastex Freeway, Houston, TX 77039 followed by a burial.

A Celebration of Life will be on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at 5 p.m. at the Tower of Prayer at the San Marcos Baptist Academy in San Marcos.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Rhonda's memory may be made to :Sozo Church Sozosmtx.com; TruChoice Pregnancy Center, Truchoiceprc.org;

Tonya Supports: Lifewaters – Training & serving disabled scuba diving community; Lifewaters of Houston 1519 Big Bill Rd., Arnold, MO 63010;

Debbie Supports: Rhonda’s Room – Healing for terminally ill children & their families at Adventure Creek Ranch, 784 Colwell Rd., Forestburg, TX 76239.

Memories of Rhonda may be shared at www.brooksidefuneralhomelauder.com for the family.