Richard Lee Billings, 54, died Friday, June 4, 2021, in San Antonio, Texas. Richard was born on December 21, 1966, in San Marcos, Texas.

Richard is preceded in death by his parents, Jasper Walter and Mary Katherine Billings (nee Brown), his sisters, Lily Dale LaRue, Linda Darlene Billings; his brothers, Jasper Walter (Bubba) and Robert Billings, and his niece, Jennifer Rae Billings.

He is survived by daughter, Jessica Billings, and son Shawn Louis Billings; sisters Elvie Mae Cox, Stella Louise Chesnut, Mary Ann (Suzy) Billings, Billie Faye Carey, Rita Gaye Carruthers, and Lita Kaye Cox; and brothers John Adam Billings, Roger Billings, Larry Wayne Billings, and Douglas Eugene Billings.

A lifelong resident of San Marcos, Texas, Richard lived life to the fullest, generous and fun-loving. He never met a stranger, always making friends wherever he went. Richard will be missed by all who knew him.