On Wednesday, February 3, 2021, Richard Zeni, loving father of daughter Michele Dramko and foster son Peter Jovene, who were by his side when he passed away peacefully at the age of 96 in San Marcos, Texas of cancer.

Richard was born on August 12, 1924 in Staten Island, New York to Demetrio and Augusta (Mottes) Zeni. He was raised in Canarsie, a section of Brooklyn, New York, where he called home for many years. At the age of 17, he joined the Navy and was stationed in many locations. He was in World War II, the Korean War, Vietnam and part of the Cold War. He served from 1943 until his retirement in 1984. He retired with the rank of AXC (Chief Aviation Anti-Submarine Warfare Technician). While stationed at Naval Station Rodd Field in Corpus Christi, Texas he met his wife Mattie Lou Boone, and they wed on December 8, 1945. They were married for 54 years, until her death in 2001. They raised two foster sons, Michael S. Rogers and Peter Jovene. They were also blessed to have raised their daughter Michele.

At the age of 65, Richard received his Bachelor’s degree in Occupational Education. Three years later, he received his Master’s degree in Interdisciplinary Studies at what is now known as Texas State University. He was Grand Marshall in 2019 for the Veteran’s Day Parade. He was so proud of this honor. He has lived through many changes in his lifetime. He was living history.

Richard loved working on genealogy, whether it was on his own family or close family friends. When he wasn’t working on genealogy, he weas an avid baseball and football fan. He had an extensive knowledge of both sports and could tell you about every player on the field. Those who met him were always in awe of his stories and memories, especially as he got older. He had a remarkable mind all the way until the end. Richard had many wonderful adventures during his lifetime and loved sharing his life story with whomever he met.

Richard was preceded in death by his wife, Mattie Lou Zeni, his father, Demetrio and his mother, Augusta; along with his brother Joseph and his wife Ann and his other brother Lino and his wife Joan. He is also preceded in death by his foster son, Michael S. Rogers.

He is survived by daughter Michele and son-in-law John Santi Dramko and foster son Peter Jovene, along with many nieces and nephews and several cousins. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Visitation will be Saturday, February 6th, 4-7 p.m. and Sunday, February 7th, 4-7 p.m. , with Recitation of Holy Rosary at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, all at Pennington Funeral Home. Family will gather for Mass of Christian Burial at St. John Catholic Church, 624 E. Hopkins St., San Marcos, Texas, on Monday, February 8th at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Memory Lawn Memorial Park, 19106 San Marcos Hwy, Martindale, Texas.

