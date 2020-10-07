Ronald (Ron) Dean Pera, 74, passed away suddenly on 28 September 2020, with his wife by his side, during their trip to the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota. Ron and his wife were traveling for testing due to a rare brain disease, Frontal Temporal Lobe Degeneration.

Ron was born in Telluride, Colorado on 31 July 1946 to Allene Eula Winkfield Pera and Walter Jacob Pera.

Ron’s burning desire was to become a Naval Aviator, which he accomplished in 1969. One of his proudest moments flying came in 1972. He and his eldest brother Jack schemed together, and Jack was able to capture photographs of Ron soaring up and over the mountain peaks surrounding the town of Telluride where they were born.

After the Navy, the Lord led Ron and his family from California, where they were stationed, to Telluride. During their time in Colorado, Ron worked at Idarado Mining company for eight years in various capacities as a nipper, miner, driller for explosives, and diamond driller.

In January of 1979 the Lord again led Ron and his family to Austin, Texas and then finally to San Marcos, Texas in May 1980. There, the family settled in the home he built for them. Ron was a renaissance man. Among his many accomplishments, his family is most fond of his lesser known abilities as an artist, mechanic, outdoorsman, storyteller, skilled woodworker and cabinet maker.

For the remainder of his career, Ron worked for Austin EMS, retiring in 2008. He embraced all aspects of the profession advancing as an EMT, Paramedic, Advance Paramedic, Field Training Officer/Tester/Evaluator/Safety Officer, a District commander, SWAT Team Paramedic, Hiring Commander, and Water Rescue Training Officer.

Ron is survived by his mother, Allene Eula Winkfield Pera, age 105, Durango, Colorado; wife of nearly fifty years, Sidney Johnson Pera; brother-in-law, Gordon Landon Johnson, Seguin, Texas; daughter, Sydney Karen Elizabeth Gallaher of Gulf Shores, Alabama; son and daughter-in-law, Walter Jacob and Ann Marie Pera. San Marcos, Texas; daughter and son-in-law, Krista Danette and Charles Edward Pepau, San Marcos, Texas; daughter and son-in-law, Chicoralee Michaela Cherise and Nathaniel Tyler Chou Robertson, Clinton, Louisiana; ten grandchildren: Dylan Salinas Pera, Korea; Trinity Nicole and grandson-in-law, Edgar Alejandro Perez, Port Orchard. Washington; Collin Dean Pera, San Marcos, Texas; Roan Murphy Robertson, Willem Audie Robertson, Trillian Finn Caoilfhionn Robertson, and Seamus Ewan Robertson, Clinton, Louisiana; Charles Dean Pepau, Makenzie Rose Pepau, Kennedy Michelle Pepau, San Marcos, Texas; one great-grandchild, Eoghan Mackenzie Perez, Port Orchard, Washington; a brother and sister-in-law, Jack and Davine Pera, Telluride, Colorado; a sister, Donna Burr, Durango, Colorado; a sister and brother-in-law, Patricia and Steve John, Eugene, Oregon and a brother and sister-in-law, Walter Edward and Chris Hawthorne Pera, Salt Lake City, Utah as well as many nieces and nephews.

Ron was a quiet, gentle, honorable and intensely humble man the entirety his life. He loved to make jokes. Laughter always followed when he was around. He rejoiced in the love he had for his wife and family and was exceptionally excited for each new grandchild born.

We were blessed to have had him in our lives for as long as we did, despite the nature of the disease. During this time, we praise God as we passionately believe that when Ron closed his final gaze on the beautiful bride of his youth, he opened his eyes to his personal Lord and Savior Jesus Christ welcoming him home.

We kindly request donations for research in lieu of flowers:

C/O David S. Knopman, MD,

Frontotemporal Lobe Degeneration Research

Mayo Clinic

300 First Street SW

Rochester MN 5590

Memorial Service 2:00 PM, October 11, 2020, First Baptist Church, 325 McCarty Lane, San Marcos, TX 78666