Rosie G. Delgado passed away on Thursday, April 29, 2020, at the age of 69. She was born in Redwood, Texas on June 6, 1950, to Juan Pablo and Gumecinda Silguero Gutierrez.

Rosie loved to plant and care for her flowers. She was very devoted to her family and always had a beautiful smile and infectious laughter. She made the best enchiladas.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers Valentine Gutierrez, Sr. and Juan Gutierrez. Rosie will be remembered lovingly by her husband John M. Delgado, daughters Rebecca Delgado, Veronica Cortez and husband Estevan, and Christine Delgado and husband Albert Degollado, her brothers Ray Gutierrez and wife Mary and Jesse Gutierrez, her grandchildren Jordan Carlquist, Jonathon Flores, Caitlyn Cortez, Emma Degollado and Isabelle Cortez, as well as extended family and many friends.

A come and go visitation will be held Tuesday, May 5, 8:30-10:30 a.m. at Pennington Funeral Home. A private graveside service will follow for immediate family. We ask that when you enter for the visitation that you give your condolences to the family and exit expeditiously to keep the occupancy at or below the restriction limit. Please adhere to CDC guidelines and practice social distancing.

Arrangements entrusted to Pennington Funeral Home, 323 N. Comanche St., San Marcos, Texas.