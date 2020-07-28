Our beloved Santos Andrade, age 76, resident of San Marcos, Texas was called by our Heavenly Father on Wednesday, July 22, 2020.

Santos was preceded in death by her parents, Victoriano & Dominga Patlan; brothers, Abraham Patlan and Juan Patlan; sister, Connie Patlan.

Santos was known for her kindness and for always giving and helping out others, whether it was visiting friends at nursing homes or just doing favors for those who needed them. Her pass times included reading books, biblical books being her favorite, sewing, shopping, yard sales, and going out to eat at different restaurants. She was a strong woman who taught her children good morals & values, teaching her family never to give up on life and to always turn to God for everything. But most of all Santos taught her family how to forgive, love, and to be good to all people. Our mother has been our rock & inspiration and everything that we apply in life, will be from her beautiful teachings. But nothing meant more to her than spending time with her children, especially the grandchildren. Our Lord has called our mother home, but she will live in our hearts forever. “we love you always mom!”

Her life continues through her husband of 4yrs.: Yfrain “Rudy” Andrade; daughters, Jayne Deleon, Melinda Deleon Longoria, and Mary Angela Deleon; son, Carlos Deleon Jr.; brothers, Victor Patlan Jr., Bobby Patlan, Joe Patlan, Anselmo Patlan, and Ramon Patlan; sisters, Carol Garcia, Anita Patlan, Adelina Patlan, and Mary Patlan; grandchildren, 11; great grandchildren, 12; and with other loving family and friends.

DUE TO COVID-19 CERTAIN RULES STILL APPLY (MASK & GLOVES WILL BE ENFORCED!!) Visitation will begin at 4:00 p.m. – 7 p.m., Wednesday, July 29, 2020 with a Prayer Service held at 7:00 p.m., at Los Angeles Funeral Home, 300 Cheatham St., San Marcos, Texas. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 am, Thursday, July 30, 2020 at St. John Catholic Church, 624 E. Hopkins, San Marcos, Texas, Rev. Father Edwin Kagoo will officiate. Interment will follow at Memory Lawn Memorial Park in Martindale, Texas.

Please visit www.losangelesfh.com to offer condolences and to send flowers.