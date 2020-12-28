Santos R. Juarez

Santos Juarez, 86, of San Marcos, Texas, died on Friday, December 25, 2020. He was born on November 1, 1934 in his hometown of Martindale, Texas. He was married for 59 years. He was a master of many trades, but his favorite was carpentry. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He will join his departed wife, granddaughter and son. We love him and will miss him dearly.

Santos is survived by his son Ignacio Juarez; daughters Grace Juarez and Angela Juarez; brother Enrique Juarez; and sisters Margarita Mendoza, Chavela Silva, Valentina Martinez, and Luisa Navarro.

Visitation will take place on Wednesday, December 30 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Thomason Funeral Home in San Marcos. A Mass of a Christian Burial will be held Thursday, December 31 at 10 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Martindale, followed by interment at Memory Lawn Memorial Park in Martindale. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home. For more information and to sign the online registry, please visit thomasonfuneralhome.com.