Silverio R. Mendoza, Sr. passed away on November 17, 2021, at the age of 91. He was born June 20, 1930, in San Marcos, Texas to Dario and Martina (Rodriguez) Mendoza.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Rex Mendoza; brothers-in-law, Juan Villanueva and Adolfo Villanueva; sister-in-law, Carmen (Lopez) Mendoza; brothers, Adislado, John and Mike Mendoza; sisters, Pauline Villanueva and Juanita Mendoza; and son-in-law, Michael Buescher

He is survived by his wife, Matilda (Garcia) Mendoza; sons, Andrew Mendoza (Nancy), Silverio Mendoza Jr., and Mario Mendoza; daughters, Margaret Mendoza, Sylvia Verastegui (Joe), Carol Mendoza, Barbara Cattermole (David), Patricia Reeves (Martin), Melissa Mendoza De Soto (William), and Yolanda Cattermole (Alan); sisters, Virginia Villanueva and Catarina Perez (Domingo); 13 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Visitation is Thursday, December 2nd, 5:00-8:00PM, with Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00PM, at Pennington Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will take place Friday, December 3rd, 10:00AM at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 624 E. Hopkins St., San Marcos, Texas. Burial will follow at San Marcos City Cemetery.

