Our daddy died on April 18, 2020 after suffering from complications subsequent to a hip fracture. He was our strength and our protector! During some of the most difficult times in both of our lives, he provided us the strength to get through. Our daddy was a simple, but genuine and loving man. We love and will miss him dearly - we are so grateful that we were able to borrow him for the last nearly 50 years of our lives!

Stuart Dwight Irwin was born 11/08/1938 in Hollywood, CA. He returned to the Lord on 4/18/2020 in San Antonio TX.

Our daddy’s childhood was challenging, as his father died when he was 7, and he and his siblings were raised by his mother. He took on additional family responsibility at an early age, including caring for his grandmother, who was bed-bound.

He graduated from Hollywood High School in 1956 and subsequently attended UCLA for 2 years and remained a lifelong sports fan. He then joined the army, served overseas in Germany as a pharmacy technician, and eventually returned to Hollywood. In 1966, he married Bertha Lydia, his wife of 53 years, and worked for the US Post Office. In 1977, they moved to El Paso, where he raised his family. His favorite hobbies were playing pool and watching sports, especially football. He was an active member of the Knights of Columbus at St Stephens Catholic church, where he sang in the choir for 15 years. In 2018, he and Bertha Lydia moved to San Antonio to be near family.

Stuart was preceded in death by his brother Steve, and our brothers, Roger and Keith.

He is survived by wife Bertha Lydia, sister Sherrill Sigmen, children (Dwight and Terry), 3 grandsons (Keith, Tyler, and Jeremy Laue) and one great granddaughter (Lily Laue-Ribar).

Blessings,

Daughter: Terry Irwin-Laue and son: Dwight Irwin

Stuart Irwin’s Funeral Services: Saturday, 04/25/2020

11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Hillcrest Funeral Home, 1281 Bandera Rd, San Antonio, TX 78228

Viewing: only 15 individuals per half hour time slot - sign up to be sent later.

2:00pm - 3:15 pm

St. Thomas More: 4411 Moana Dr. San Antonio, Texas 78218

Rosary & funeral service

***only 10 people allowed (immediate family only)

The viewing, rosary, and funeral service will be streamed on Facebook Live and on Zoom.

An invitation to the zoom call will be sent via E-mail and a link will be posted online.

Please contact Dwight Irwin 512-757-6661 for further details.