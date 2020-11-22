Thomas Edward Jessop passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020, at the age of 81. He was born January 27, 1939, in Detroit, Michigan to Karle L. and Ellen York Jessop.

He enjoyed working with his hands, building and fixing anything and everything possible. He loved telling stories of his Air Force days and talking about the nuclear bombs he worked on. Tom was a sucker for Hallmark movies.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Richard “Dick” Jessop and grandson Logan Jessop.

He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Jane E. Ball Jessop; four sons, Richard Jessop and wife Holly, Norman Jessop and wife Stephanie, David Jessop and wife Rosanna and Greg Jessop; two daughters, Cherié Barrientos and husband Joel, and Stacy Jessop as well as 12 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

Graveside Services will be Wednesday, November 25, 2020, 9:30AM, at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio, Texas.

Arrangements in care of Pennington Funeral Home, 323 N. Comanche St., San Marcos, Texas. 512-353-4311 – www.penningtonfuneralhome.com