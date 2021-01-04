Victor G. Rodriguez (PoPo)

Victor G. Rodriguez, 52, founder of Click-N-Go, was born on May 28, 1968, to Victor S. and Olivia Rodriguez. Victor passed away peacefully on December 28, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters Dora Rodriguez and Yolanda Sanchez and brother Miguel Rodriguez. He is survived by his loving wife of 18 years, Roseann Rodriguez, daughters Rosary Enriquez (Sammy), Adrianna C. Rodriguez and sons Victor Joseph Rodriguez (Alex), Robert Rangel (Ydira), Ryan Rangel (Roxanne) and Steven Rodriguez. Grandsons are Jason Salinas, Jayden, Ryan and Jayden Rangel, Victor, Jr., and Troy Rodriguez. Granddaughters are Lillianah Rodriguez, Alazerain Guzman and Renesamy Enriquez and Elena Rangel. He is also survived by his sisters Dorothy Torres (Simon), April and brothers John Rodriguez (LaDonna) and Robert Sanchez and many nieces and nephews.

Victor was well known for the services he provided in surrounding areas. Victor took joy in helping with Blue Santa every Christmas. He enjoyed fishing, spending time with the family and was a hilarious man with jokes for everyone! He will be missed greatly by his wife, family and friends.

Pallbearers: Dimas DeLeon, Michael Rodriguez, Robert Rangel, Jason Salines, Dylan Rodriguez and Jennifer Guerrero. Honorary pallbearers: Jayden and Ryan Rangel and Victor Rodriguez, Jr.

Viewing will take place at Thomason Funeral Home, January 7, 2021

4 - 8 p.m. with services at 7-8 p.m.

Also held on January 8, 2021, Viewing 9-10 a.m. with services at 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.