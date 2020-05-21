Virginia Gonzalez, 85, a resident of Baytown, Texas, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, May 16, 2020. She was born April 22, 1935, in San Marcos, Texas, to Federico and Josefa Gauna. Virginia will always be remembered for her gentle and kind spirit, her hard work, her faith and dedication to her church and family. She will be missed by many. Virginia is preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Guadalupe and David Gauna; her sisters Mary Hale and Alice Rubio. She is survived by her loving husband Juvenal Gonzalez; her daughter Carolina (Juan) Avila; her grandchildren Joseph Gonzalez, John Avila, Cecilia Avila; her great-grandchildren Aliyana Cano, JJ Cano, Anthony Cano, and Joel Cano. Virginia is also survived by her sister Margarita Alvarado.

Visitation will be held Thursday, May 21, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Thomason Funeral Home in San Marcos, Texas. A Rosary Service will be held that evening at 7 p.m. in the funeral home

chapel. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 22, 2020, at St. John’s Catholic Church in San Marcos. Burial will follow at San Juan Cemetery in Reedville, Texas. Pallbearers will be Juan Avila, John Avila, Joseph Gonzalez, Juvenal Gonzalez, Julio Muzquiz, and Luis Alvarado. For more information and to sign the online guest registry please visit Thomason Funeral Home's website.