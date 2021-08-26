William ( Billy ) Joseph Rodriguez, beloved father, brother, uncle, friend and son passed away in Seton ICU, Kyle on August 11, 2021 at the age of 59. Billy was a lifelong resident of San Marcos,Tx He is survived by his son Jacob Rodriguez, Brothers John P. Rodriguez and spouse Laura, Leonard Rodriguez and spouse Diane of Del Rio. Sister Patricia Rodriguez Socias of Austin Tx. Numerous nephews, nieces, friends and extended family. He is predeceased by parents Peter and Velia Rodriguez, and brother David C. Rodriguez.Billy is the sole proprietor of City Appliance in San Marcos,Texas.

This trade was taught to him by our father. He loved his trade and knew that the same trade would be passed on to his son.

Billy was a talented artist and also, very skilled at creating things from wood. He created many crosses for family and friends out of wood and recycled glass. He had a huge heart for the homeless.

His services are being held at Embassy Suites , San Marcos Tx. on August 28, 2021 at 10 am with a Life Celebration following.