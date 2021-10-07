Willie B. Johnson

September 8, 1947 – October 1, 2021

Willie Johnson, 74, of Dale, Texas died on Friday, October 1, 2021. A visitation will take place on Saturday, October 9 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Corinth United Methodist Church of Dale, followed by a service at 1 p.m. Interment will take place at the Dale Memorial Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home. For more information and to sign the online registry, please visit thomasonfuneralhome.com.