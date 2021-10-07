Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
As a public service, public health stories are free to Central Texans during the coronavirus crisis. Please support our local journalists by subscribing today. Call 512-392-2458.

Interested in submitting an obituary? Learn how to do so by clicking here.

Willie B. Johnson

Thu, 10/07/2021 - 5:44pm
Thursday, October 7, 2021

Willie B. Johnson

September 8, 1947 – October 1, 2021

Willie Johnson, 74, of Dale, Texas died on Friday, October 1, 2021. A visitation will take place on Saturday, October 9 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Corinth United Methodist Church of Dale, followed by a service at 1 p.m. Interment will take place at the Dale Memorial Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home. For more information and to sign the online registry, please visit thomasonfuneralhome.com.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the San Marcos Record for the complete story.

San Marcos Record

(512) 392-2458
P.O. Box 1109, San Marcos, TX 78666

San Marcos Daily Record Copyright © 2021