Willie Joe Wester was born to Mary (Bloyd) and Louie Newton Wester on June 11, 1940, in Pharoah, Oklahoma. He was the seventh of their nine children. God called Joe home on Friday, October 23, 2020, at the age of 80 after suffering COVID-19 complications.

He attended elementary and high school at Pharoah in Okfuskee County. On November 7, 1960, Joe married Judy Kay Payne of Okemah, Oklahoma. They resided in California, Arkansas, Texas, and most recently Oklahoma. Born to their union were two children, Dale and Lance.

Joe served his country by enlisting in the Navy aboard the USS Paul Revere from 1960-1964. After his military service, Joe worked multiple jobs as a truck driver and lineman until finally settling on his career in the telecom industry.

Joe was very outgoing and never met a stranger. Generous by nature, he provided well for his family and was a friend to those in need. He was also a wonderful brother to his siblings. An ardent Christian, Joe loved to study the Bible and was a faithful member of the Texana Assembly of God. His personality was larger than life. Joe died as he lived—he wrote his own rules, he fought authority, and he paved his own way.

Joe is survived by son Dale Wester and wife Machella of Republic, Missouri; son Lance Wester and wife Carol of Staples, Texas; grandchildren Rebecca, Dylan, and Natalie; and great-grandchildren Grace and Laura. Survivors include one brother and four sisters: Louis Clayborn Wester of Maysville, Oklahoma; Jeanette Carden of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; Edna Tatum of Lincoln, Arkansas; Wanda Williams of Mannford, Oklahoma; and Laura Danley of Bakersfield, California. He also leaves behind many other family members and countless friends. Joe was proceeded in death by his wife, parents, and three brothers: Buford Wester, Johnny Wester, and David Wester.

A graveside burial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at the Likowski Community Cemetery in Pharoah, Oklahoma.

The service will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home of Okemah and officiated by Pastor Tim Allen.

