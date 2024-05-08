“Drinking Water Week” Promotes Safe, Clean and Reliable Drinking Water

National “Drinking Water Week,” recognized each year during the first full week of May, reminds us of the essential role that water plays in our daily lives. Fresh, clean water is both a basic necessity for living and a limited resource.

Over the past century, many improvements in the health, prosperity and longevity of our country’s population can be attributed to improvements in our water quality. Yet, to ensure clean, safe drinking water for future generations, we must invest in critical infrastructure improvements now and be diligent in our water conservation efforts.

In 2023, Texas Water Utilities directly invested $88 million in water infrastructure to keep water safe and flowing in the state. Through these efforts, Texas Water Utilities deployed innovative techniques to improve the clarity and flow rate of drinking water in service areas and to expand water capacity as our state’s population continues to grow.

Texas Water Utilities empowers customers to learn as much as possible about their water and take part in being a good water steward. While utilities serve you to remove harmful contaminants from water before it gets to your tap, there are things you can do to protect our natural water sources including: Choose non-toxic household products whenever possible— Many cleaning products are harmful to aquatic life, water quality and the overall ecosystem. While wastewater treatment systems are designed to break down chemicals before entering the environment, not all products can be removed from wastewater. Consider using natural or eco-friendly household products instead.

Don’t use antibacterial soaps or cleaning products—Antibacterial chemicals in soap can’t be completely removed by wastewater treatment facilities.

Pick up after your pets—Pet waste left on the ground can be carried by rain or irrigation and be washed into rivers, lakes and streams, contributing to water pollution. Additionally, pet waste contains nitrogen and phosphorus, which can deplete oxygen that fish and other aquatic life need to survive.

Watch out for leaks— Notify your water utility if you have a leak or if you notice a neighbor has a leak. Leaks on the customer side of the meter can drain water storage tanks and disrupt service for the entire community.

Keep an eye on water hoses—If hoses are submerged within a pool, livestock troughs, etc, water can backflow through the hose into your home’s pipes and potentially contaminate the distribution system.

Be cognizant of clogs— Flushing feminine hygiene products or ‘flushable’ wipes can result in a clogged pipe and backup wastewater systems.

By following these simple tips, we can all play a role in ensuring the continued availability of clean drinking water. For more information about how you can help protect our water sources, visit https://www.swwc. com/texas/drinking-water- week/.