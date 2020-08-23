Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Advocating for adequate legal defense funding in Hays County's 2021 budget

Sun, 08/23/2020 - 12:00am

In 2019, the annual cost of jailing in Hays County had skyrocketed 7,000% in just five years, and today the Sheriff’s office wants at least an additional $10 million –– let’s consider why there’s no money to address our unethical and terribly expensive mass-incarceration infatuation. In the past six years, our ...

