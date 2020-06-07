Analysis: Coronavirus is not the only affliction preying on community Sun, 06/07/2020 - 12:00am There is more than one way to spread a virus. All you need is a bunch of people, brought together by some common purpose, and you’re on your way to community spread. After the last 90 days, we all know that. But look at how powerfully people feel about the killing ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today! Read more about Analysis: Coronavirus is not the only affliction preying on community