Analysis: You didn’t think a pandemic could stop highway planning in Texas, did you?

Sun, 05/03/2020 - 12:00am

While the rest of us are fretting about the pandemic, a couple of state agencies are busy with big, unrelated stuff. Government never stops. The Texas Department of Transportation decided to use the agency’s $3.4 billion discretionary fund on an Interstate 35 expansion through Austin, a long-term project starting during what ...

