City trash can ordinance needs to change

I’ve lived in San Marcos for 44 years and have always put trash and recycling containers out at curbside between 5 and 7 o’clock p.m. Now I’ve learned that there’s a city ordinance that says if I put my containers out before 9 p.m. I’ll be subjected to a $175.00 fine! I’m 83 years old and like many other elderly men and women residents of the city, we don’t need to be stumbling around after dark trying to roll our containers out to the curb. Most of us no longer get up at the crack of dawn in order to beat the trash trucks. This city ordinance needs to be changed to a more reasonable time and I would hope that your readers would call City Hall and complain about this ordinance.