Colton's Corner: Thoughts on new UIL playoff divisional split

The UIL made an important decision creating a new divisional split in the playoff structure for volleyball, basketball, soccer, baseball and softball.

With four teams from each district qualifying for the playoffs, the divisional split will send the two schools with the largest enrollment to the Division 1 bracket while the two schools with the smallest enrollment will be sent to the Division II bracket.

While some sports purists will scoff at the idea of having 12 state champions, the idea of the divisional split is a simple one. It allows schools with smaller enrollments an opportunity to compete at the highest level and maybe even win a state championship.

For San Marcos, it’s hard to not look at the division split as a win.

In Class 6A, where San Marcos High School resides, the Rattlers are the second smallest school in District 29 with an enrollment of 2,505 students.

Compared to San Antonio East Central, Buda Johnson, Cibolo Steele-Converse Judson, New Braunfels Canyon and Schertz Clemens, the Rattlers routinely play schools within their own district that boost an average enrollment of 2,787.5 students, a 282.5 difference.

When looking at San Marcos’ enrollment outside of District 29, the Rattlers are bigger than just 11 schools in the 58 that occupy 6A Region IV.

Knowing that San Marcos will be in the Division II playoffs no matter what, theoretically the Rattlers will have better opportunities to not only win playoff trophies but also have a chance to win a state championship.

But there are some downsides to splitting.

The added number of playoff games between the classifications means there are no longer going to be legitimate regional tournaments nor will the state semifinal matches be played alongside the state championship games, effectively killing the state tournament.

As fun as the divisional split will be, it’s hard not to be sad about the regional and state tournaments.

Making a regional tournament should be considered an accomplishment in the same vein as making the state tournament.

As everyone in San Marcos will tell, the 20222023 boys basketball season was special because it was the first time a team had made the regional tournament since the early 1980s.

With all the games of the tournament being played at Northside Gym in San Antonio in front of a packed house, it made the regional that much more special.

In fact, this may be the only tournament many teams will ever make that isn’t the state tournament.

Overall, it’s hard to note the divisional split as a mixed bag.

It will be good to see smaller schools within their own classifications compete for titles but sad that it came at the expense of both the regional and state tournaments.

But in the end, only one thing matters – the student athletes.

As long as they feel happy with the split, I’ll gladly support them.

