Electric demand could nearly double by 2030

The chief of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas told state lawmakers recently that the state’s power demand could nearly double in just six years. The reasons: population growth, new requests for grid connections, and a rise in requests from data centers and other heavy users.

ERCOT chief executive officer Pablo Vegas told lawmakers the grid operator has sharply increased its prediction of power demand in coming years, The Texas Tribune reported.

“All of that is putting together a picture of a very significant, different demand growth that is forcing us to really rethink how we’re looking at planning to make sure we can meet those needs and continue to deliver on the expectations of all Texans,” Vegas told lawmakers.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said the Legislature should “take a close look” at data centers and crypto operations.

“We want data centers, but it can’t be the Wild, Wild West of data centers and crypto miners crashing our grid and turning the lights off,” he wrote.

Vegas also recently warned the ERCOT board that new federal emission rules for fossil fuel power plants, to take effect July 8, are “exacerbating the reliability risks given forecasted load growth,” The Dallas Morning News reported.

Vegas said the new regulations could lead to all 10 coal plants in Texas being decommissioned as the Environmental Protection Agency places new limits on mercury and greenhouse gas emissions. Those backing the new regulations say they will help reduce air pollution and reduce climate change.

CENTRAL AMERICAN GYRE COULD SPAWN MORE TROPICAL STORMS

The first named system of this year’s hurricane season made landfall last week in Mexico, bringing significant rain to South Texas. Alice, 40 miles west of Corpus Christi, received more than 6 inches of rain, and McAllen saw more than 4 inches, the San Antonio Express-News reported.

Now the Central American Gyre, a persistent rotating low-pressure system, is getting close scrutiny, as it may allow formation of other tropical depressions.

Hurricane forecasters predict an especially active season this season, which runs through Nov. 30. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts an 85% chance for an above-normal season. It is forecasting a range of 17 to 25 named storms this year.

STAAR SCORES IN MATH, SCIENCE DECLINE Texas student scores in math and science showed marked drops in science comprehension, according to the Texas Education Agency. The 2024 results show declining math and science scores across all tested grade levels.

Only 34% of elementary and middle-school students met or mastered grade-level science, a drop of 5.7 percentage points from last year. Math scores also dropped slightly.

“Pandemic-induced disruptions to learning exacerbated students’ difficulties in mastering fundamental math concepts, TEA Commissioner Mike Morath said. “As a result, we must keep our foot on the gas to intensify efforts in providing targeted interventions and research-based education strategies to ensure that students obtain necessary foundational skills and concepts and achieve the desired academic outcomes not only in math but across all subject areas.”

More detailed results for individual districts can be found at texasassessment. gov.

SEVEN STATE HOSPITAL PROJECTS ANNOUNCED Bolstered by $1.5 billion in funding passed last year by the Legislature, the Texas Health and Human Services Commission has announced seven new state hospital projects to serve people in need of inpatient psychiatric services.

“Texas continues working to increase access to critical behavioral health treatments for Texans in every corner of our state,” Gov. Greg Abbott said.

The projects are in various stages of planning and design. They include: Panhandle State Hospital (Amarillo): Constructing a new state hospital to serve 75 patients in a non-maximum- security unit. Budget: $159 million.

Lubbock Psychiatric Center: Constructing a new state hospital with a 50-bed maximum-security unit. Budget: $121 million.

Terrell State Hospital: Constructing a 250-bed replacement hospital. Budget: $573 million.

North Texas State Hospital – Wichita Falls: Constructing a 200-bed replacement hospital. Budget: $452 million.

Rio Grande State Center (Harlingen): Expanding current facility to add a 50-bed maximum-security unit. Budget: $120 million.

San Antonio State Hospital: Renovating an existing building to add a 40-bed maximum-security unit. Budget: $15 million.

El Paso Psychiatric Center: Planning and land acquisition to expand the current facility by 50 non-maximum-security beds. Budget: $50 million.

MILITARY BASES PROVIDE $151.2 BILLION ECONOMIC IMPACT U.S. military installations in Texas contributed at least $151.2 billion to the state’s economy last year and supported more than 677,000 jobs across the state, according to a study by the state comptroller’s office.

The state is home to 15 major U.S. military installations, as well as the Army Futures Command headquarters.

Besides the economic impact, the military bases contribute to the state’s culture, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said.

'The installations are also vibrant and dynamic partners in the community, supporting not just business and industry but also schools, charities, youth sports and cultural events,” he said.

Gary Borders is a veteran award-winning Texas journalist. He published a number of community newspapers in Texas during a 30-year span, including in Longview, Fort Stockton, Nacogdoches, Lufkin and Cedar Park. Email: gborders@ texaspress.com.