The future of Texas is counting on us

Central Texas public school students, teachers deserve state’s support

Business is booming in San Marcos and communities across Central Texas. The tremendous job creation and business investment growth create a strong demand for a highly skilled workforce.

Public schools shape that future workforce. Many of our local school districts are forging productive partnerships with local employers to educate and train the next generation of leaders, innovators, and entrepreneurs.

A relatively new Education & Talent Pipeline Development program, sponsored by the San Marcos Chamber of Commerce and supported by many major employers, is helping to bridge the gap between education and industry.

San Marcos ISD’s Early College High School Program and robust Career and Technical Education offerings also provide students with the skills, rigor, and support they need for future education and workforce opportunities.

Eligible San Marcos ISD students will also be able to concurrently enroll in Texas State University classes in the fall, another way the district is supporting students for post-secondary education and careers.

Schools and businesses are partnering out of necessity and for the greater good of our community and economy; now it’s time for the State of Texas to step up for our students and teachers.

As I travel across the greater Austin area, speaking with teachers, school leaders, and business owners, I see a tangible concern about the Texas Legislature’s lack of financial commitment to our public school students and educators.

The State of Texas must do its part to fulfill its constitutional responsibility to public schools and students. The State’s inaction is forcing more and more schools across Central Texas to consider deficit budgets, forgoing teacher raises, contemplating layoffs, or other belt-tightening measures that could negatively impact students.

Money matters in public education. Texas presently ranks in the bottom 10 nationwide for per-student funding, around $4,000 per student below the national average, which is genuinely concerning.

Local businesses and multibillion-dollar corporations see the value and worth of investing in our local public schools to bring prosperity to our communities. Now, it is time for our state lawmakers to support our schools, which are the very heart of the future of Texas.

Parents, business owners, local community leaders, teachers, and students must remind Texas lawmakers that money matters in public education and it’s time to invest in our future.

Mario Piña is a Regional Advocacy Director for Raise Your Hand Texas, online at raiseyourhandtexas.org.