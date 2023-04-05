It Takes a Village: Importance of coordinated community response to combat child abuse

April is both Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Awareness month. The following article is the first article of a fiveweek series focusing on raising awareness about sexual assault and child abuse.

Locally, HCWC served 660 community members that experienced sexual assault or abuse and 639 children that suffered abuse.

Child Abuse including sexual abuse, physical abuse, emotional abuse and neglect impacts children and youth in our communities every day. Locally, the Department of Family and Protective Services reported 363 confirmed cases of child abuse in Hays County in 2022 (Locally, DFPS reported 119 confirmed cases of child abuse in Caldwell County in 2022). As a community everyone plays a role in ensuring children who experience abuse can be safe.

Adults can help professionals respond to child abuse by knowing the signs of abuse and by making appropriate reports when child abuse is known or suspected.

Signs of abuse include unexplained injuries, fear of certain places or people, changes in eating, sleeping, school performance and attendance, inappropriate sexual behaviors, and regressive behaviors. When abuse is known, or suspected reports can be made to DFPS by calling 1-800-252-5400 or online at www.txabusehotline.org. All reports made in good faith are confidential.

After reports are made, DFPS and/or Law Enforcement may open an investigation; they are the appropriate agencies to investigate allegations of child abuse. DFPS and Law Enforcement are part of a multidisciplinary team that includes local child advocacy centers such as Roxanne’s House, CASA and the local DA’s office. Each of these agencies plays an important role when child abuse occurs, and they could not do their work without community awareness of child abuse.

Children and youth are the most vulnerable in our communities. Adults can support children and youth in their lives by reporting abuse when appropriate and opening the door for professionals to initiate the investigative healing process.

Throughout the month of April, in addition to this article series, we will be sharing content across all our social media platforms as well as participating in community events. Be sure to follow us on social media for updates on upcoming events. You can find us using the @HCWCenter handle on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.