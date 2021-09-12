Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
As a public service, public health stories are free to Central Texans during the coronavirus crisis. Please support our local journalists by subscribing today. Call 512-392-2458.
The Journey Continues

The Journey Continues: Adventures of a Ride-share Driver

Sun, 09/12/2021 - 5:00am

My journey this week took me to Charlie Campise, a Christian brother and old friend. I asked him to share his journey as the guest columnist.“I start with the words that life is a blessing bestowed by the Creator. Indeed, my whole life has been a blessing. I have overcome ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

San Marcos Record

(512) 392-2458
P.O. Box 1109, San Marcos, TX 78666

San Marcos Daily Record Copyright © 2021