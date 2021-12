Editor,One hundred years of Rotary in San Marcos was acknowledged at our club’s meeting on Dec. 1. Planning a Gala Centennial Celebration in January meant there was no special program on the actual charter date. So, tying an overdue haircut to our club's Centennial seemed “Hair Brained” enough: seek $100 ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!