Letters to the Editor

Editor,

Jane Hughson deserves to be reelected. She has been a critical force for the community for preservation of historic culture. Importantly, she has been an attentive force and watchdog for the calculated planned development of the city‘s ongoing growth.

Hughson is always more than adequately prepared with research for the items coming up for discussion at council meetings. Her knowledge of the history of San Marcos and its evolvement over the years is outstanding.

Mayor Hughson understands both the problems, the concerns, and the possible consequences of both growth and future planning for the community. But very importantly, she is cognizant of the possibilities for solving the city’s current and future problems.

Simply said, I trust Mayor Jane Hughson with the present and future development of our beloved San Marcos. A vote for Hughson is a vote for the continued successful future of San Marcos.

Jan Little San Marcos

Editor,

I have known John Thomaides for almost 30 years. Our family supported John in his first campaign for city council in 2003. We love the river, we love the people and we love the city. We all want San Marcos to remain true to its roots.

Change is inevitable, and so is growth. My family has the same values as John. He is dedicated to preserving the San Marcos way of life for all of its citizens. John values our river, he helped write the river and aquifer protective codes the city adopted in 2018. John values our community and works with law enforcement to keep us safe. He works with economic development officials so that the city grows responsibly, while still preserving the historic parts of our town.

My family and I own properties in the historic neighborhood and downtown. Like John, we have a stake in these neighborhoods and their preservation. As a grandmother, I remain committed to this community, so that my grandchildren may thrive here and hopefully have the opportunity to raise their families here as we did.

I am a small business owner like John and John knows how to work with his hands and be on the ground for and with our community. He is not afraid of hard work and would not ask anyone to do anything he is not willing to do himself. John has the energy and foresight to take San Marcos into 2023 and beyond. John Thomaides has already demonstrated his fiscal, environmental and historical preservation commitment to our city through years of work on city boards, commissions, city council and as Mayor. If you are concerned about the San Marcos of tomorrow, please review John’s record and join me and my family to elect John Thomaides for Mayor.

Elly Del Prado Dietz San Marcos