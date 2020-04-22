Reader: A thank you to the San Marcos Public Library

I would like to commend the San Marcos Public Library for making this time of social isolation a bit more bearable by their decision to continue to provide library service. It was a wonderful surprise that they have found a safe, responsible and ingenious way to check out books. Through sensible procedures, they have chosen to remain accessible to us while still safeguarding their employees and library patrons. I am so thankful to be able to still check out books! Even in an era of digital books, it is comforting to feel the heft of a printed book in my hands, and the physical library has greater offerings than free online sources.

I am so grateful for this extra-mile effort. They could easily have chosen to take time off, their pay likely guaranteed, but they chose to find a safe way to serve their patrons' best interests. Thank you, San Marcos Public Library!

Ann Dzuik

Wimberley