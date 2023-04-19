San Marcos CISD bond election must require community’s full participation

San Marcos CISD is holding an informational session on the upcoming school bond election on Thursday, April 20, at 6:30 p.m., in the Performing Arts Center (PAC), at San Marcos High School.

Coach John Walsh and Fine Arts Coordinator David Underwood will present an overview of the measures included in the election and answer audience questions.

The meeting is open to the public and anyone who is interested in better understanding the propositions up for consideration— and the ways in which these items meet the growing safety and academic needs of our students—is encouraged to attend.

The Bond election is Saturday, May 6. Early voting begins on Monday, April 24.

Early voting locations in San Marcos are the Christus Trinity Clinic, 401 Broadway Street Unit A; Hays County Government Center, 712 South Stagecoach Trail; and the LBJ Student Center at Texas State University, 601 University Drive.

Please take this opportunity to learn more about SMCISD’s plans for success and be an informed voter! Thank you,