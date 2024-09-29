Superintendent, principal call for community to come together following false threat

Editor's Note: This column was lightly edited for the appropriate date and tense as it was originally written on Tuesday, Sept. 24, the day of the lockdown at San Marcos High School.

We experienced a false threat at San Marcos HS and we lean on our community to come together to prevent pranks and false threats from happening in San Marcos. It begins with us, it begins with you and it begins with each and every student and faculty member. SMCISD is working with the San Marcos Police Department to identify the individual that reported today’s false threat. Once the individual is identified, and if they are an SMCISD student, they will face consequences both at the district and criminal level.

We are proud of the cooperation and patience displayed by all individuals involved. Please review a timeline of events and keep in mind that all the times reported in this message are approximate time stamps: At 3:32 p.m., the San Marcos Police Department administrative line received a call stating that they allegedly saw someone in the building with a gun. San Marcos High School was immediately placed on a “Secure” (lockdown) in accordance with Standard Response Protocol, smcisd. net/Page/4077. Response by the San Marcos Police Department and other emergency response partners was immediate. The San Marcos Police Department immediately entered the building and began the process of ensuring that any threat was neutralized, and all students and staff were safe. Officers began clearing the hallways and perimeter to ensure no threat was present. At no point was there an armed individual or any threat present at San Marcos High School or its surrounding grounds.

At 4:40 p.m., the San Marcos Police Department confirmed that zero shots were fired on campus. All hallways were searched as SMPD went room-by-room to clear the campus. All students and staff were accounted for as the campus followed San Marcos High School safety protocols.

San Marcos CISD is committed to providing a safe learning environment through awareness, proactive student & staff training, and partnerships with local emergency responders & county agencies. Thank you for your continued support in fostering a positive and safe community for our students. [The following day functioned] as a regular school day. Additional law enforcement and counseling services [were] available.

This is a reminder that any communication regarding emergency situations will always be posted by the school district and the San Marcos Police Department, any other source is not considered legitimate. For the most up-to-date and accurate information, please visit our SMCISD website (smcisd.net) and follow SMCISD social media platforms (@San-MarcosCISD).

Thank you, Dr. Michael Cardona Superintendent of Schools Twila M. Guajardo, M.Ed.

SMHS Principal