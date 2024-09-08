Thanking the SMPD

I want to express in writing my appreciation and gratitude to our city’s police department, particularly officers Jamie Williamson and Josiah Marshall.

I am an older woman and my family routinely checks up on me by phone since they live out of town. Recently, my son was unable to contact me after many repeated attempts. In desperation, he called our police department for help.

Officers Williamson and Marshall immediately responded, and I answered my door to them after seeing police cars outside. My son was then informed all was well.

I apologized again and again for being the cause for taking these two fine officers away from their normal duties, though I was so appreciative of their concern for my welfare.

It is completely reassuring to know we San Marcos citizens are protected and supported by our stellar police force!

Laura Weatherford