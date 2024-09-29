HOLLY CUNNINGHAMKIZER

The following article is the first installment of a five-week series focusing on raising awareness about domestic violence.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness month, and we hope to educate our community on this very important issue. In our communities, the Hays-Caldwell Women’s Center has been serving victims of domestic and dating violence, sexual assault and child abuse since 1978. Last year, HCWC served 2,060 victims of abuse (face-to-face) primarily from Hays and Caldwell Counties. 1,044 of those were victims of domestic violence.

Abuse leaves individuals feeling isolated and unsafe, but with the right support, survivors can rebuild and thrive. Supporting those in our communities that have suffered from domestic violence is essential in helping them reclaim their lives.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and this year our local theme is, Safe Homes, Safe Communities. The Hays-Caldwell Women’s Center invites all community members to take part, spreading the message that violence and abuse are not tolerated in our communities.

HCWC has many ways to support survivors, including emergency shelter through the McCoy Family Shelter and long-term support at Marla’s Place, its transitional housing program. These spaces provide not just physical safety, but also the stability survivors need to rebuild their lives. Knowing they have a safe place to turn can make all the difference for someone trying to escape a violent home.

Beyond the shelter walls, HCWC works to remind survivors that they are not alone. Through community outreach, counseling, legal advocacy and prevention education, HCWC lets survivors know they have the unwavering support of their community. During DVAM, everyone is encouraged to get involved, demonstrating to survivors that their community stands with them, offering hope and healing. Together, we can create Safe Homes, Safe Communities for all.

Throughout October, HCWC staff will share articles and information with the community through a multi-week article series shared in local papers. You can also find additional information online through our educational website Stopthe-Hurt.org or by joining us out in the community as we partner with local restaurants and libraries and participate in community awareness events.

If you need shelter, support, or resources due to domestic violence, please call our 24-hour HELPline at 512-396-4357 to talk to our advocates, all of whom are specially trained and educated to help you navigate abusive situations, both before and after leaving. To learn more ways to get involved with HCWC visit our website, hcwc.org for opportunities to volunteer, donate or get information on services.