Rattlers drop season opener to Hippos

The Rattlers dropped their season opener to the Hutto Hippos in a 63-8 defeat.

While San Marcos and Head Coach John Walsh were able to move the ball on the ground with their rushing attack, turnovers and penalties put the Rattlers behind the chains.

“We obviously came out in an unconventional offense with the wildcat,” Walsh said. “It caught them off guard for about a quarter and a half. We had a lot of success with it. We just can’t fumble the kick return and fumble a snap on first down where it’s not 42-8 at half but close to 28-14. We are not good enough to make those mistakes but it was promising to see us run the football well and defend against the run until we got tired.”

Hutto received the opening kickoffl and drove the ball to midfield before defensive lineman Alan Cabera forced the sack to put the Hippos in third and long. However the Hippos coverted on a 43-yard touchdown pass to go up 7-0.

Kicking off to San Marcos, the Rattlers fumbled the kickoff return and was recovered by the Hippos. Hutto then scored a nine yard rushing to extend the lead 14-0.

The Rattlers first possession saw San Marcos ultilized their rushing attack and drove 75 yards before running back Colson Geesee scored from 10 yards to cut the lead down to 14-8, scoring on the two point conversion. going into the second quarter.

The Rattler defense put the Hippos in a couple of third down situations during the drive only for Hutto to find a way to move the sticks. Hutto drove inside the redzone before scoring a 16 yard touchdown pass to extend their lead to 21-8.

San Marcos once again used their rushing attack to move the ball but the Hippos took advantage of some Rattler miscues to force the punt.

The Hippos, on their next drive, scored on a 40 yard touchdown pass to make it a 28-8 game.

San Marcos once again tried to use their rushing attack but to no avail and were forced to punt before Hutto scored again on a 60 yard touchdown pass, extending the lead to 35-8.

Hippos scored their last touchdown of the first half on a nine yard touchdown pass as San Marcos trailed 42-8.

Hutto tacked on three second half touchdowns to make the final score 63-8.

As the Rattlers regrouped for next week, Walsh laid down a message to the players.

“I told the seniors that this is their last shot to go at it and to be the leaders,” Walsh said. “For the young players, they have to step up at a young age. But the other piece of that is there are some kids that are getting to play because of our circumstances that would have not played as much as they did and for them to take advantage of it.”

San Marcos will play their first home game of the season as the Rattlers host the Pflugerville Weiss Wolves Friday September 6 at 7:30 p.m.



