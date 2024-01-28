San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter Pets of the Week

Cupid (51943722)

Need some extra love in your life? Meet Cupid! Her adorable face is simply irresistible. Cupid is a 4-yearold Plott Hound mix with a heart as big as her smile! Cupid adores spending time with people, and she loves getting lots of attention. She promises to greet you with a tail wag and full body wiggles when you get home. Cupid would also thrive best in an environment without cats. This sweet girl is ready to give her forever family endless love!