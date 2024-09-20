Rattlers fall to Lake Travis

The Rattlers fell to the Lake Travis Cavaliers 62-13 despite over 100 yards rushing and two touchdowns from sophomore running back Jordan Lampkin.

Despite facing an upward battle, Head Coach John Walsh was still proud of the team battling against a state ranked Lake Travis team.

“Our offensive line battled during the entire game,” Walsh said. “Our game plan obviously was to keep the ball on the ground. Then when we needed to go to the air a couple of times, Kane [Hernandez] and the receivers delivered and caught everything that was thrown.

“Jordan Lampkin is a special player. He is as good as anyone in the district. As a sophomore you have to get him the ball any way you can.”

The Rattlers were down 27-0 in the second quarter when the offense was able to find some momentum.

Facing third down, Hernandez hit receiver Legend Ramirez for a 11-yard pass play to nab the first down and extend the drive. Henandez later found receiver Mason McGuire for another first down, allowing the Rattlers to cross midfield.

Ultizing the Slot-T offense in their rushing attack, the Rattlers broke through when Lampkin rushed for a 47-yard touchdown run, making it a 27-6 game.

Lake Travis answered the Rattlers touchdown with their own on a one-yard rushing score before halftime, pushing their lead to 34-6.

Lampkin later scored in the third quarter with the Rattlers trailing 55-5, running for a 61-yard touchdown run. The score is the longest touchdown of the season for the Rattlers.

Lake Travis tacked on a final touchdown in the fourth quarter to make the final score 62-13.

The past two games have seen the Rattlers use more of the Slot-T offensive scheme which San Marcos ran under Bruce Bush and Steve Van Nest from 1997 through 2010.

With several assistant coaches having played at San Marcos under both coaches with the Slot-T offense, the coaching staff has started to use the scheme in their offensive gameplan.

“We just have to kill the clock and Coach Reyes and Coach Sombrano have lived in that offense for a long time,” Walsh said. “We are leaning on them to teach it and it is going to be a part of us for the rest of the year. It’s been effective for us.”

San Marcos will begin district play next Friday against Buda Johnson in the first ever showdown between the Hays County schools and a renewal of the San Marcos-Buda rivalry.